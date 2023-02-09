January 18, 1952 – February 4, 2023
On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Roger Marty passed away due to natural causes in the privacy of his home in Lakewood, Colorado. He was 71. He was born to Ray and Marjorie Marty in Sheridan, Wyoming. Roger graduated from Sheridan High School in 1972. After graduating High School, Roger worked at Coors Brewery in Golden, Colorado for 20 plus years. Roger was a huge Denver Bronco fan and got to personally meet many Bronco players. Roger always had a great sense of humor and always had a pun to share during family gatherings.
Roger was preceded in death by both parents, Ray and Marjorie, his sister Susan Zastrow; ex-wife Cindi Spillman and son Scott Marty. Roger is survived by two siblings: Larry Marty of Divide, Colorado and Gayle Wells of Sheridan, Wyoming, children, Jeremy Marty, (Beth) Steve Marty (Rebekah) and Jennifer Merk (Timothy) ex-wives, Sandy Marty, Barb Marty and Sue Reichert, Daughter -in-law, Christine Marty. He had 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Roger will be buried next to his parents and sister in Sheridan Wyoming in a private service at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Dog and Cat Shelter in Sheridan, Wyoming.