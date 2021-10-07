Roger Gould, 71, of Buffalo, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Sheridan. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Pastor William Dunlap officiating. Visitation will be held at Harness Funeral Home Friday from 1-9 p.m. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo with military graveside honors immediately following the funeral. A reception will be held at the Summit Wesleyan Church Family Life Center following the funeral and graveside. Donations in Gould’s memory may be made to VFW Post 2469 for Scholarships in care of Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.