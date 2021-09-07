Rolland Lee Culligan, 59, of Sheridan, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family.
A Memorial Service will be at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Rock Church with Pastor Tri Robinson officiating. A luncheon reception will immediately follow the service.
Memorials to honor Rolland may be made to the Rock Church, 1100 Big Horn Ave, Sheridan, WY, 82801.
