September 27, 1961 - September 2, 2021
Rolland Lee Culligan, 59, of Sheridan, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Rolland was born on September 27, 1961, in Hugo, OK, to Robert and Alene (Wiechel) Culligan. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1980. He married Lexie Bartenhagen on January 1, 1982.
Rolland worked at Spring Creek Coal for 16 years, then Rolland and Lexie bought the Culligan water business and ran it for 12 years and was able to retire at a young age to have time with Riley and the family.
Rolland’s proudest moment was on his birthday in 2019 he shot a mountain lion and a bear from the deck at the cabin on the same day but just 1 ½ hours from each other.
Rolland was a person that always put his family and others first, he loved being with his family that was his joy.
His greatest love was his grandson Riley and teaching him to ride a motorcycle, scooters, snow machine and quarter midget cars. He and Riley were partners in crime and when Lexie was not with them, they would say they have no adult supervision and grandma doesn’t need to know.
He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycling, 4 wheeling, snow machining, camping, Riley’s racing, getting the best deal at a garage sale and spending time at the cabin in the mountains.
He was a member of the Elk’s Lodge and of the Rock Church.
Rolland was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Lexie Culligan, daughters, Nicole Costa, and Jessica (Michael Smith) Culligan, grandchildren, Riley Costa and Reagan Smith, all of Sheridan, WY. Also, his sisters, Tama (Jamie) Cole of Cleveland, OK, Debra Dryden of Paris, TX and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Rock Church with Pastor Tri Robinson officiating. A luncheon reception will immediately follow the service.
Live streaming of Rolland’s service available at www.bighornrockchurch.com.
Memorials to honor Rolland may be made to the Rock Church, 1100 Big Horn Ave, Sheridan, WY, 82801.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.