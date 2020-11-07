May 7, 1931 – November 4, 2020
With sadness for our loss, and profound joy that he is now walking daily with Jesus, the family of Roman Skatula announces his passing on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. Roman was surrounded throughout the day by his loving wife of 67 years, Marty, and his family.
Born May 7, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan, Roman was the second son of Joseph and Mary (Motyka) Skatula. His older brother, Carl, died in infancy before Roman was born. The family moved to Sheridan in 1936, where brother Joseph (Joe) joined the brood. The experiences shared by the brothers became the foundation of family folklore for years to come.
Roman spent many summers of his youth in Monarch, Wyoming with his grandparents, Joe and Anna Motyka, enjoying adventures unique to that rural setting. His strong bond with both grandparents, but especially his grandfather, contributed to many of the attributes for which he would be known throughout his adult life - unwavering honesty, his total dedication to family and friends, a strong work ethic, his wry sense of humor, and his passion for performing on the stage.
In high school, Roman was active in competitive sports. He participated in football, basketball, track, and was a charter member of Sheridan’s first golf team. Between his junior and senior years, he was selected to attend the first American Legion Wyoming Boys’ State and was elected Wyoming State Treasurer there. (He always marveled that his son, Rick, was elected to the same office at the 25th Wyoming Boys’ State, and often wondered if any other father/son duo shared the same claim.)
Roman began working at the Bank of Commerce (later known as First Interstate Bank) in 1949, starting in the mail room and working his way up through all positions through his 55-year tenure. In his last 25 years with the organization, he served 17 years as president of the Sugarland branch and 8 years on the Board of Directors. One of his final wishes was to thank the Scott family - Homer Sr. and Mrs. Scott, Scotty, Tom, Jim, and Susan - for their support during his First Interstate tenure.
Roman served proudly in the United States Air Force, enlisting in 1951. His 4 years of active duty included postings in Philadelphia, Orlando, Kimpo Field in Korea, and Washington, D.C. He was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant in 1955.
Upon his return from military duty, Roman was elected to the Wyoming Bankers’ Association. Throughout his career he completed banking programs at the University of Colorado, the University of Oklahoma, the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the Bank Administrative Institute in Chicago.
Following what his wife’s family and friends considered a “whirlwind romance” of two months, Roman married Martha (Marty) Mary Rebecca Sabo in Orlando, Florida in 1953. The couple welcomed four children to the family. He proudly enjoyed and celebrated their many performing and visual arts accomplishments and would share them with anyone who would listen whenever he could.
Roman thoroughly enjoyed his time away from work, engaging in a variety of hobbies and activities. Never did he pass up an opportunity to “help his friends’ part with their money” on the golf course (he also scored three holes in one in his career). When the Wyoming weather turned colder, hunting (large game and pheasants) and bowling were his pastimes of choice. He was active in both Holy Name Catholic and Trinity Lutheran Churches, and shared his talents as a choir member at Trinity, a participant in many Civic Theater Guild productions (for which he was recognized with CTG Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Comedy Performance, and Best Character Actor awards), and perhaps most memorably as one of the California Raisins in Femmes Finales and Friends productions,
Community leadership/service included past President of Kendrick Golf Course and Sheridan Country Club, President of Sheridan Senior Center (for which he was honored as one of the first three recipients of the Sheridan Senior Center Keystone Award), a member of the Elks Lodge, Rotary, Lions, Griffith Foundation (Chairman for several years), Sheridan Economic Development Committee, Sheridan Wyo Rodeo Parade - Float Committee Chair (10 years), and a co-organizer of numerous “SHS Class of ’49” reunions
Roman was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Skatula and Mary Seitzinger, as well as his oldest daughter, Kathryn. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marty, daughters Debra (Dick) Mason, Mary Jo (Clark) Johnson, son Rick (Kim) Skatula, and Kathryn’s partner, Ali Olmo. He also inspired and loved five grandchildren: Jordan (Brittany) Mason, Zach (Elise) Mason, Adam (Amy) Skatula, Gretchen Skatula, and Sara Johnson. Two great grandchildren brought a radiant smile to his face: Sam and Lily Skatula. He was very, very proud of all of his offspring and their accomplishments.
As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to Covid restrictions currently in place, a memorial service with military honors for the community and a private inurnment service for the family will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at a date in 2021 yet to be determined. The family would like to invite those wishing to visit briefly with Marty to stop in at the family home at 222 2nd West Parkway between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, November 9 - 11. Please wear a mask if you have one; if not, masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the front door.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sheridan Senior Center Endowment Fund or a charity of your choice. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”. (2 Timothy 4:7)