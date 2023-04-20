Clara Hanson, 83, Buffalo, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Johnson County Healthcare Center Hospice with son by her side.
Ronald Hanson, 84, of Buffalo, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Mountain View Living with daughter by his side.
A celebration of life for Clara and Ron Hanson will be held Friday, April 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Summit Church in Buffalo with military honors for Ronald Hanson. Mike Leibee will be officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service. Inurnment will take place following the reception in Willow Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.