May 3, 1942 – May 28, 2023
Ronald Dwaine Nelson was born on May 3, 1942, to the late George and Myrtle Nelson in Oakland NE. He was blessed to be immersed in the Christian community of Elim Lutheran Church that would be his lifelong support from an early age. He graduated from Craig High School, Midland Lutheran College, and the Lutheran School of Theology. Ron married Joan (Hargens) on October 23, 1964, his wife of 58 years.
Ron loved the Lord and served in ministry in the following congregations: St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Creston NE and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Leigh, NE, 1968-72; St Luke’s Lutheran Church, Emerson, NE 1972-1979; Tabor Lutheran Church, Pueblo, CO, 1979-1986; and Trinity Lutheran Church, Sheridan, WY 1986-2005. Following his retirement Ron participated in several interims including Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne, NE and Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, NE.
Ron loved youth ministry. He helped establish teen centers in his first two churches, plus he was head of the Youth Committee in the Nebraska Synod at that time. In Sheridan, WY, Ron was trained and established the Logos program. Logos helps the youth and his/her parent deepen their faith together during their confirmation years. In this way the entire family is blessed in a unified way through ministry. Ron also started the Stephen’s Ministry and Christ Care programs in Sheridan. These programs build small group ministry which was a passion of his until the day he died.
Ron is survived by his wife, Joan, three children; daughters Pam Nelson-Hollis of Albany CA; Cathy (Brad) Edmondson of Johnston IA; and one son Mike (Sage) of Wolcott CO. He has seven grandchildren: Noah Edmondson, Zach Edmondson, Ben Edmondson, Peyton Nelson, Jackson Hollis, Gabe Hollis, and Wyatt Nelson. He is also survived by his sister Judy Carlson; brother and sister-in-law Joel and Carol Hargens and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jerry, and brother-in-law, Terry Carlson.
Services for Ron will be June 13th, held at Elim Lutheran Church, 2312 County Road D, Hooper. The visitation will be from 10-11 and funeral at 11 am. The family invites all to a luncheon after the burial at Uehling Auditorium, 224 3rd Street in Uehling.