September 13, 1949 - June 23, 2022
Ronald Eugene “Ron” Westling died on June 23, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. Ron was born on September 13, 1949, in Casper, Wyoming and graduated from Natrona County High School with the Class of 1968. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Conflict from 1968 to 1972. He was honorably discharged.
He is survived by his son, Chad Westling and his grandchildren Zack, Zane and Zoe Westling, all of Texas. He is also survived by his brothers, David and Glen Westling and his sister Carol Fields. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Don Westling.
No services are planned as Ron was able to celebrate and reminisce with some of his closest friends prior to his death.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.