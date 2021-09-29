September 10, 1940 - September 22, 2021
Ronald L. Dennis, 81, of Moorcroft, WY, went to rest with the Lord on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette.
Ron was born in Belle Fourche, SD to Carl and Bertha Dennis on September 10, 1940. Ron grew up in Hulett, Wyoming. In his early career Ron worked for Lumber Mills in Hulett, Wyoming and Ranchester, Wyoming. In his later career Ron worked in the Cable Television industry in Sheridan, Wyoming until his retirement. Following his retirement, Ron moved to Spring Creek with the love of his life, Carol, where he spent his remaining years.
Ron was a lifelong member of the Assembly of God Church. Ron loved fishing, gardening, and hunting. He spent many hours enjoying the outdoors with his children and grandchildren. Ron enjoyed spending time with his wife Carol and their beloved pets.
Ron is survived by his wife Carol Dennis of Moorcroft, his sister Patricia Neel of Sheridan, his daughter Deborah (David) McElhiney of Upton, his sons Kevin Dennis of Sheridan, Branden Dennis of Sheridan, WY, Cass Dennis of CO, his two step-sons Fred Altaffer of Sundance, and Wayne Altaffer of Moorcroft, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Bertha Dennis, his brother Billy Dennis, and his grandson Everett Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 9 at 2pm, at Pine Ridge Community Church in Moorcroft, WY, with a fellowship luncheon to follow. Ron’s burial will take place at a small private family gathering.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance.