December 25, 1954 – April 16, 2021
Ronald Noel Scott, 66, of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed away on April 16th, 2021 at his home. Ron was born in Sheridan on Christmas Day, 1954 to Dan and Jeanne Scott. He attended Sheridan High School and the University of Wyoming, before graduating from Montana State University. He worked for the Scott Family Ranch, the Padlock, for most of his life. He owned and managed Valley Meat Co. in Dayton for five years before retiring as a “private investigator.” When asked what that meant, he said it was “private.”
He loved being on the Ranch, shooting birds and clays, being with his dogs, and sharing stories with family and friends. His fondest memories are of the Ranch, the meat plant and the people that were involved. Ron was a proud member of the Sheridan Elks. He also served on the Board of the Padlock Ranch, as well as the Dan and Jeanne Scott Family Foundation. By far, his greatest pastime was spending time with friends and family who came to visit him and swap stories - and boy, did he have some stories! Ron’s witty sense of humor and one-liners will be missed, as well as his kind and gentle soul. His love and compassion for people was self-evident.
The family would like to thank the first responders and doctors for the kindness they showed Ron and his family. They would especially like to thank Ron’s “roommates,” Ryan, Cait and McKenna, for their friendship and loving care for Ron. Thank you also to Larry for being the other half of Ron’s “book club.” Finally, thank you to the many family, friends and coworkers who have shown their love and support by sharing their love for Ron and those he left behind.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Jeanne and his older brother, Randy (Lynette). He is survived by his children Jeremy (Ruby), Geoffrey (Sarah), and Bailie Van Leuven. And two grandchildren, Daniel and Tristan, who will forever miss their Grampy.
He is also survived by his siblings: Riki Davidson, Risa Scott (Stephen), Trink Morss (Tom), and Colt Johnson (Janet) as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you honor Ron by helping someone or an organization who otherwise wouldn’t be helped. Buy them food, a drink or offer a hand up. Or, honor Ron by doing as he would do so often - spend time with a friend or stranger, and tell stories and listen and learn, and laugh, and smile and laugh some more. A celebration of life will be held at the Padlock Ranch, 8420 US Highway 14, Ranchester, Wyoming, on Saturday, May 1st at 1:00pm.
