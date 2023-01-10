June 26, 1951 – January 5, 2023
Ronald (Ron) William Charlson, age 71, died suddenly January 5th, 2023 in a logging accident while cutting firewood near his home in Story, Wyoming.
Ron was born June 26th, 1951 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota to Will and Flora (Nylund) Charlson. He was the second of six children. In his early childhood, the family moved to the Battle Ground, Washington area where Ron graduated from high school, He was united in marriage to Barbara (Colleen) Jolma on September 1, 1972.
Ron and Colleen moved to Sheridan, Wyoming in April of 1975. Shortly thereafter they moved to Story where Ron resided until his death. Ron owned and operated the White Swan Barber Shop in Sheridan for 34 years. During his years in the barber shop, Ron touched the lives of many and will be remembered as a man of few words but strong in his Faith in God and Jesus.
Ron was preceded in death by his infant brother Wayne, infant daughter Barbara, parents Will and Flora, father-in-law Clarence Jolma, and sister Carol Sue. Ron is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years Colleen, children: Annette (Derrick) Levanen of Sheridan, WY; Duane (Katie) of Sheridan, WY; Janine (Tim) Alholinna of Ranchester, WY; Michael (Shaunte) of Moorcroft, WY; Shary (Corey) Firestone of Yacolt, WA; Kevin (Erin) of Ranchester, WY; Ronda of Sheridan, WY; Anita (Terry) Ek of Battle Ground, WA; Diana of Sheridan, WY; Joani (Tyler) Smith of Lake Norden, SD; Michelle (Michael) Homola of Lake Norden, SD; Sharlene of Battle Ground, WA, siblings Larry (Jill) of Hancock, MI; Sharon (Kim) Lampinen of Hancock, MI; Vickie (Ty) Goulet of Brush Prairie, WA; 48 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and dear friends.
A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church with a viewing one hour prior. Interment will immediately follow the service in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, Juniper Heights Section. A reception will be held back at the church following the interment.
