Ronald William Charlson, 71, Story, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at home due to a logging accident cutting firewood. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. A Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church with a viewing one hour prior. Interment will immediately follow the service in Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, Juniper Heights Section. A reception will be held back at the church following the interment. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

