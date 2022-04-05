Rosa Mary Ballard went home to be with Jesus and her heavenly family after fighting cancer for a second time on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Sheridan, with her family by her side.
Cremation has taken place under the direction of Sheridan Funeral Home. A Celebration of her Life will be held at Sunrise Assembly Church, 570 Marion St. in Sheridan on Saturday April 9 at 2 p.m. Condolences can be mailed to: 1705 North Heights Way, Sheridan.
