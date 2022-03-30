1939 - 2022
With profound sadness we share news of the peaceful passing of Rosalie “Rosie” Navarro, 82, on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Big Horn Rehabilitation and Care Center in Sheridan, WY.
Rosalie was born to Anthony Scorsone, shipping and receiving clerk and Christine Ball, an executive secretary in Kansas City, Missouri in 1939. Rosalie lived in Kansas City with her mother and stepfather (Dale Brassfield) until she graduated from North Kansas City High School.
After graduation Rosalie moved to California, where she lived with her father and stepmother (Marina Scorsone). There, Rosalie met and married her first husband, Barry Price. They had two children, son James (Jim) and daughter Holly.
Later, Rosalie meets her second husband and love of her life, David Navarro. Shortly after getting married, they moved to Palm Springs, California. There Rosalie began a long and rewarding career as a grocery checker with Vons Market for over 30 years in Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage, CA.
With her energetic and vibrant personality, Rosalie did things she loved like swing dancing and reading novels and growing succulents. She was well known for her offbeat sense of humor, and loved interacting with people of all ages. In her retirement years, Rosalie became an active member of the Palm Springs Republican Women.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents, step-parents, step-brother Martin Brassfield, and her husband, David.
Rosalie is survived by her son Jim Navarro (Angie) of Wyoming, daughter Holly Navarro (JD Barnes) of California, brother Jack Brassfield of Washington, sister Sue Cramer (Steve) Minnesota, brother Angelo Scorsone of California, and sister Celia Palmer (Russ) of California.
Four grandchildren, Anthony Johnson (Alheli) of Texas, Raymond Price (Sheri) of California, Ryan Price (Olya) of North Carolina, and Stacie Nicks of Texas, and five great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
Rosalie was blessed with a large and loving family who will miss her dearly. What a joy it is to know she is dancing with David in Heaven.
Rosalie spent her last years at Big Horn Rehabilitation Care Center, we would like to thank the caring staff of the Memory Care Unit, our many memories will be of the staff supporting our family with love.
A private family celebration of life will be held in Palm Springs, CA.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.