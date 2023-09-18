Roy Lindberg Olson, 95, died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Big Horn Rehabilitation and Care Center. A public viewing will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. A memorial service will start at 11 a.m. with Rev. Paul J. Cain officiating. Immediately following the service, a reception will be held at the church. After the reception a burial will take place at Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.