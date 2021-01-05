January 14,1941 - December 29, 2020
Brice passed away suddenly on December 29, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on January 14, 1941 to Emma Jane Jamieson and adopted by Arthur and Pearle Luedtke. His family moved to Sheridan Wyoming where Brice was raised and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1959. He attended the University of Nebraska and began his career in the Marine Corps April 1, 1964.
Brice met Linda (Lin) Harris of Big Horn, Wyoming in college and they were married, in Sheridan in Oct of 1964, for over 35 years. They raised their two children, Bryan and Susan, in Triangle, Virginia.
The Marine Corps took their family to California, Florida and Virginia. During Brice's time in the military, he served two combat missions in Vietnam. On his second tour he was injured when his helicopter was shot down in a rice paddy. His valiant aviation achievements during the Vietnam War earned him the honor of serving as a Marine One Presidential pilot flying for Presidents Nixon and Ford. Brice retired from the Marine Corps with over 20 years of service as a Lieutenant Colonel. Post military service, he worked in the defense contracting industry for several years before retiring and moving to Bluffton, SC in 1999.
He met Elaine Jones in 2002 and relocated to Port St. Lucie, FL. Elaine and Brice were married on May 14, 2004 and continued to live in Port St. Lucie until his death.
Brice was an avid gardener with a special affinity for orchids, an animal lover, and a sports enthusiast, who enjoyed Irish music and could never sit still for long. He was proud of his military career and service in the Marines, constantly hailing Semper Fi.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Lin, and his half brother Jerry Wegmet.
He is survived by his wife Elaine, half brother Larry Wegmet, half sister Gina Wegwerth, two children Bryan Luedtke (Shawn) and Susan Luedtke O’Shea (Kevin), three grandchildren Brittany Lin O’Shea Turner (Sam), Keenan O’Shea and Zachary Luedtke, one great-grandchild Wyatt Turner, a step-son Danny Jones (Sharon), three step-grandchildren Danielle, Devon, and Jordan, and 4 step-great grandchildren Peyton, Riley, Conner and Wyatt.
Plans for a burial or memorial service have not been made at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The American Veteran Foundation or your local animal shelter in his memory.