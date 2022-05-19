February 26, 1937 - May 15, 2022
Russel Joseph Cooley, 85, of Parkman, WY passed away peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side on Sunday, May 15, 2022. He had a rapid decline in his health in the last months.
Russel was born February 26, 1937 to L. Grace and Wilbur J. Cooley at home in Dayton, WY. He spent most of his life in Dayton. He attended and graduated from the Dayton High School in 1955. During that time Russel was an All-star athlete for the Dayton Elks, breaking records in football, basketball and track. They played their basketball games in the Dayton Community Hall, where the school trophies reside. During the summer months he worked at the Padlock Ranch and other local ranches. After high school he enlisted in the Navy in July of 1955. He went through different schools and training for air traffic control, radar and weather. When he was home on leave, he met the love of his life while cruising main street with friends. After meeting her father and asking permission to marry her, he found out she was 16. They were married on September 28, 1958. They have four children: Keith, Mindy, Danny and Jimmy. They lived many places during the twenty years of Military service until he retired from the Navy. He served in Vietnam and was a disabled veteran.
His second home was the Big Horn Mountains. He was an avid outdoor enthusiast. He loved shooting, fishing, hunting, hiking, snowmobiling and driving his ATV. His family was the highlight of his life. He enjoyed big family gatherings in the mountains or at the lake. His love for outdoor adventure was passed on to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a loving, devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his brother Bobby, parents Grace and Wilbur, in-laws James and Rena Sweet and grandparents. He is survived by his wife Sandra of 63 + years, children Keith (DeLynn), Mindy, Danny (Cathy) and Jimmy, grandchildren Ranee Wadlow, Dylin (Sirena) Colton, Dalton (Cameryn) Cooley, Cierra (Liam) Collins, Russel Dean (Dawn), Josh (Rachelle), David Cooley and Lynden Mills; Dee, Luke (Whitney) Cooley, 30 + great-grandchildren and 2 + great-great-grandchildren, siblings Philip Cooley and Melvina Cooley and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be held at Dayton Cemetery on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 1 pm with Military Honors. Lunch will follow at Scott Bicentennial Park in Dayton.
Thank you Kane Funeral Home, Kevin Sessions, Kaye Penno and the Relief Society of the Ranchester Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for providing the meal.
