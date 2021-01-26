July 20, 1945 - January 19, 2021
Russell “Ed” Perritt, 75, of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed away on January 19, 2021. As a consummate planner and doer, Ed rarely did anything wholly unexpected, which is why his loved ones were profoundly shocked and saddened at his sudden passing.
Ed was born on July 20, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan, to Kay and Pete Perritt. After graduating from Allen Park High School, Ed joined the Army and served as an artilleryman and a drill instructor (DI). It was during his time as a DI that he met Orlene (Geier) Perritt. They were married January 26, 1967 but if you didn’t know Ed, you might wonder if he was really married. Over the last 54 years he frequently asked his beautiful bride to marry him, to which she always answered, “No!” They went on to have three children: Kassie (Rick) Haehnel, Kim Genereux, and Kris Perritt (partner Tara Rose). Ed adored his six grandchildren: Lexi (Bryce) McClain, Brooke (Johnathan) Meadows, Tyler (Chelsea) Hanson, Teren Hanson, Tory Perritt (partner Amy Cane), Tristin Blackford, and seven great grandchildren (Bailey, Flannery, Willow, Lily, Harper, Novaleeanne, and Karson).
As a masterful storyteller and a man with a witty, punny, quick sense of humor, Ed would’ve appreciated the comfort and laughter we’ve found in telling his stories: his grandchildren were taught at a young age to never pull Grandpa’s finger; “No hugging in the kitchen” became a mantra with young ones, which almost always elicited a big scrunchy hug; family members still pull a “‘number 32” (code for a surprise visit). Ed also loved babies, so much that it didn’t matter if the babe was known or unknown. And babies loved Ed. Hearts know hearts, and love attracts love. In our storytelling, we keep coming back to this: a life cast in difficulty does not mandate a singularly difficult life. While Ed’s life was cast in
difficulty, he lived well, loved well, and was well-loved.
Ed was preceded in death by mother Kay Christy, stepfather Bob Christy, father Pete Perritt, stepmother Jane Perritt, and sister Loretta (Dan) Easterling. Ed is survived by wife Orlene, three children Kassie (Rick), Kim, and Kris, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, three siblings, twin Wally Perritt, Rita Smith, and Joe (Pam) Perritt, and many
well-loved nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Kane Funeral Home with reception following.
There is also an online option at www.facebook.com/kanefuneralhome. Inurnment at Quiet Rest Cemetery will be held at a future date. The family requests you share a memory at the memorial website www.kanefuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, please direct charitable contributions to Legacy Pregnancy Center in Sheridan, Wyoming, in the name of Ed Perritt.
