June 26, 1955 – June 13, 2022
Russell Frank Thompson, 66, of Sheridan, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at Johnson County Healthcare Center in Buffalo, Wyoming.
Russell was born on June 26, 1955, to Hollis and Ruth (Barham) Thompson in Connell, Washington.
In 2009, Russ suffered a stroke and was cared for at home by his wife and sons, until March of 2021, where he then lived at Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo, Wyoming.
Prior to his stroke, Russell loved camping, fishing, and old cars. He was a free spirit, he did things on a whim and lived life his way. He loved his family and his dogs. Before the stroke, he worked at Wyoming Sawmills for 22 years. In his younger years he worked on a seismograph crew and traveled the country with them and worked on oil rigs.
Russell was a collector of many things, odd shaped pieces of wood, rocks, and pictures.
Russell will be sadly missed by his wife, Kelly A. (Harrington) Thompson, his sons, Jarrod K Harrington and David R. Thompson, his sisters, Sandy Foreman and Sherry Bohren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hollis and Ruth Thomson, and his brother, James Thompson.
Memorials to honor Russell can be made to the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 East Ridge Road, Sheridan, Wyoming, 82801.
A private family inurnment is being held.
