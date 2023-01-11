Russell K. Green

April 25, 1949 - January 9, 2023
Funeral services for Russ Green, 73-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away Monday at the Johnson County Health Care Center in Buffalo, will be held Friday, January 13th at 2:00 p.m. at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center with Pastor Dan Gay officiating. Donations in Russ’s memory may be made to the Johnson County Fairgrounds Foundation which he called “his Sandbox” at 18 Fairgrounds Road, Buffalo Wyoming 82834. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
Russell Kent Green was born on April 25, 1949, in Sheridan, Wyoming to Glenn and Jessie Green. Russ was the fourth of four children. As a lifelong resident of Sheridan and Johnson Counties he attended the Green School until seventh grade. Russ was the valedictorian of his class because he was the only child in the school. He enjoyed riding horseback to school and loved saying it was uphill both ways. He graduated from Buffalo High School with the class of 1967. In May of 1968 Russ was drafted into the U.S. Army and completed basic training at Fort Bliss, Texas. He served 18 months in Vietnam before being honorably discharged in June of 1971.
He was married on February 9th of 1971 to Nancy Inchauspe in Savannah, Georgia by a blind Judge and his seeing eye dog. Their first child, Staci was born in 1971 and their son Travis in 1974. Russ worked for the Purdy Ranch for a total of 19 years and for the Chase Family Ranch for six years. In 1986 he purchased the Green Family Ranch before leasing the Rawley Ranch for ten years. In addition to ranching Russ A.I.’d for fifty years in all types of weather across Wyoming.
A very distinguished member of his communities Russ served as a part-time brand inspector, was a Johnson County Fair Board member; a founding member of the Sheridan County Rodeo; arena director of the Buffalo High School Rodeo; a member of the Wyoming Beef Improvement Board; he was a 51-year member of American Legion Post 13; he was an avid team roper and passionate cribbage player.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Green; one daughter Staci Steiner of Sundance, Wyoming; one son Travis Green of Buffalo; two sisters, Phyllis Hall of Buffalo, and Edie Taffner also of Buffalo; three grandsons, Brandt and Ryan Steiner and Everett Green; one sister-in-law Dianna Green of Elizabethtown, Kentucky and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Glen Green Jr. and two nephews, Bill and Kelly Garland.