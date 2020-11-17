November 1, 1971 - November 13, 2020
Ruth Ann (Clark) Jacobs passed away with her family by her side on Nov 13th, 2020.
Ruthie was born on November 1, 1971 in Baraboo, Wisconsin to her parents William James & Joan Kay (Hamilton) Clark. Soon after the family moved to Sheridan, Wyoming where Ruthie would begin school, and in 1989 graduate from Sheridan High School. During high school Ruthie did Speech & Debate, and after high school went on to do local theatre and performance in the community.
In 1990 Ruthie had an early marriage to Brent Godwin, and in 1995 they welcomed son Mitchell (Lexi) Godwin.
Ruthie attended Sheridan College and graduated with her bachelor’s degree from Chadron State University. Ruthie turned her passion of teaching and mentoring children into a career. She taught at Sheridan Jr. High, Highland Park Elementary, Coffeen Elementary, and most recently at Wyola public schools in Wyola, Montana. Ruthie was known for her love of reading and history, most specifically the history of the English Tudor Period. It was her dream to one day visit England and tour the castles.
Although Ruthie never visited her beloved castles, she did meet her knight in shining armor Jack Jacobs in 2015, and they were married in 2017. Jack brought Ruthie love, adoration and two more sons: Bradley Wight and Josh Jacobs.
Anyone who knew Ruthie knew her for her kind soul, contagious laugh, and open heart. Resilience and grace are two words that sum up the woman that will be missed by all her friends and family To Ruthie, if she knew you, she loved you and welcomed you into her family. Ruthie always had a smile, a kind word, or a nudge of encouragement when you saw her. Ruthie had a natural gift of leaving a lasting mark on everyone she met, and her positivity will be a loss felt by all.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents William Clark (2008), Joan Baker (2013) and Dave Baker (2019). Ruthie leaves behind her knight Jack Jacobs, their three sons, Mitchell (Lexi) Godwin, Bradley, and Josh. Three grandsons Bentley, Easton and Ryker. Brother Jody (Jen) Clark, sister Jenny (Bruce) Sullivan and their children Hanah, Jacob and Averi, brother David (Pam) Baker and their son Steven Baker and his daughter Gracie.
The family welcomes everyone to attend a celebration of life for Ruthie at 12:30-3:00PM on Sunday Nov 22nd, 2020 at the Big Horn Mountain Eagles. Please come for potluck and stay for the memories and stories of the woman loved by so many. In lieu of flowers, Ruthie would ask each of you to donate a book to a school, a library, or any child who would enjoy it.