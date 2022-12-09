July 13, 1927 – December 6, 2022
Ruth Catherine Rorabeck Straatsma, 95, passed away, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family in Sheridan, WY, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
Ruth was born on July 13, 1927, in Midwest, WY to Thomas A.L. and Margaret Rose (McNamee) Rorabeck. She spent her happy childhood growing up in the Salt Creek Oilfield and Gas Plant and graduated from Midwest High School. She worked as a switchboard operator at Standard Oil before marrying Leonard Straatsma on August 11, 1946. Ruth was a homemaker and together they had five children, living in Midwest and Warmsutter until retirement where they then made their home in Story, WY for 30 years before moving to Sheridan. She enjoyed their many years square dancing and she also enjoyed sewing and gardening.
Ruth is survived by son Steven (Olga) Straatsma of Story, WY; and daughters Laurel Wheatley of Shady Shores, TX and Tracy Zinke of Sheridan, WY. She is also survived by grandchildren Cristine, Sean, Jennifer, Cameron, Susan, Jared and Alex; great grandchildren Taylor, Mallory, Lance, Lane, Avery, Lily and Connor; several nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Leonard; sons Richard and Gary; grandson Nicholas; and her brother Raymond.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Casper Memorial Gardens, 7430 W Yellowstone Hwy, Casper, WY, with Pastor Bill Dill officiating.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.