November 8, 1971 – July 20, 2022
On July 20, 2022 Ryan A. Little, loving father of Abbi, passed away at the age of 50.
Ryan was born November 8, 1971 in Missoula, Montana to Carolyn and Commie Little. He attended Great Falls High School and graduated from Sheridan High School. He attended Eastern University in Billings.
Ryan was very proud of the business he built, Rocky Mountain Exteriors and the many customers who became his friends.
Abbi was his pride and joy! She was the most important person in his life and the center of his universe.
Ryan was happiest with family whether it was at the Smith River Cabin with his grandparents, Elmer and Mary Grace Johnson, who meant the world to him or around the dinner table talking and laughing with family and friends. Ryan was lucky to have two amazing Dads during his lifetime who he could always depend on for advice and comfort.
He loved golfing with friends, especially making a big putt to put his team on top. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, the Montana Grizzlies and Fantasy Football. He loved hunting, fishing and golfing with family and friends.
Ryan had a larger-than-life personality but he also had a tender heart. He was a loving and caring person willing to help anyone in need. Ryan had an infectious, loud and unique laugh to go with his witty, dry and wonderful sense of humor! He touched so many people’s lives and will be missed by many.
Ryan was preceded in death by his fathers; Commie Little and Larry Renman, all of his grandparents, uncles; Jimmy Johnson, Mike Little, Ross Little and an aunt; Bonnie Peterson.
Ryan is survived by his daughter; Abbi Little, his mother; Carolyn Renman, brothers; Nick Little, JR Little, sisters; Tori Little, Leslie Brady and Laurie Evans, aunts; Judy Kazak and Terri Kessler, also; Brandon Farstveet, Amber Cathey, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to sincerely thank so many wonderful and helpful friends of Ryan’s! Also, Champion Funeral Home and The Powder Horn Club.
A celebration of life will be held downstairs of The Powder Horn Clubhouse, 23 Country Club Lane, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ryan’s name to an organization of your choice. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.