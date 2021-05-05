November 24, 1982 - May 2, 2021
Ryan Whyard, a life-long resident of Big Horn, WY died on May 2, 2021 at the age of 38. Ryan was born November 24, 1982 in Sheridan, Wyoming to Robert and Melody Whyard. Ryan is survived by his parents; his 2 sisters, Valerie Brown and Ashley Whyard, and his 2 boys Gunnar and Ryker Whyard.
He grew up working for his father’s painting company and recently acquired ownership of the business. Although Ryan had a successful business, he did not live to work but rather worked to live and lived to spend time with his boys.
Not only was he a devoted father, but also an avid hunter and fisherman. Hunting and fishing came second nature to Ryan. His love for the outdoors inspired him to provide an adventurous life to his boys. Ryan played football at Big Horn throughout high school. He enjoyed coaching Gunnar and Ryker’s baseball and football teams and loved being outside and exploring the mountains with his boys.
Along with a quick wit and dry sense of humor, Ryan also had one of the biggest hearts. He was extremely loyal and would do anything to help and protect the people he loved. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. We will forever cherish the memories we were able to share and carry them close in our hearts.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on May 10 at Kane Funeral Home. Reception to follow.
