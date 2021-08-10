March 14, 1958 – June 22, 2021
Sam Denton Buckley, 63, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona after a 3-month battle with cancer.
Sam was born March 14, 1958, to Tom and Norma (Pence) Buckley in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Sam graduated from Sheridan High School and went to work in construction. He became a proficient operator on excavators and cranes. At age 23 he became a crane foreman in Parachute, CO while working for Daniel Construction. When the mine shut down, he returned to Sheridan, WY, where he worked for Fletcher Construction until he and his wife started Buckley Construction Co. Inc. They retired in 2009 after 25 good years. Sam would say, ”be happy for me, I’m in my permanent home”.
There will not be a celebration of life.