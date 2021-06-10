Today

Mostly sunny. Becoming windy this afternoon. High 93F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tomorrow

Plentiful sunshine. High 77F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.