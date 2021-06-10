To honor the life of Sam Rotellini, a viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 5-6 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home with a Rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn officiating. Interment will take place in the Elks section of Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Knights of Columbus. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.