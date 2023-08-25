January 8, 1942 – August 17, 2023
Sandra Ann (Sweet) Cooley, 81, joined her husband after a long 15 months. She passed away from a broken heart.
“Sandy” was born in La Porte, IN to James R. and Rena V. (Walthall) Sweet on January 8, 1942. In 1944, they moved to Sheridan, WY. James started working for the railroad. She was the “middle” child of 5. At sweet 16, she met a sailor home on leave. They fell in love and were married that same year on September 28, 1958. Russel had said he was surprised when her dad had told him she was 16. And for a marriage that wasn't going to last – it lasted 63 years. They had 4 children, Keith, Mindy, Danny and Jimmy.
Sandy was a hard worker, feisty, and she wasn’t afraid to tell you what she thought. She was a bartender, waitress, cook and road construction flagger. She held many offices, including president of the club, and was a long-time member of the Dayton Benefit Club. She put many hours into volunteering for her community. She organized the Dayton Parade for Dayton Days, Padlock Christmas parties, and funeral dinners.
Sandy loved gardening, canning, and she was an avid reader of romance books. She loved flowers, and the purple rose was her favorite. Of course, her favorite color was purple. She loved growing a huge garden and canning produce.
Sandy is survived by her children Keith (DeLynn), Mindy, Danny (Cathy), and Jimmy, older sister Rena Joanne Twiss, brother James R. “Pete” Sweet, many grandchildren, great and great, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Rena, younger sisters Marilyn Eskew, Billie Lou Way, in-laws Wilbur and Grace Cooley and many other family members and friends.
Graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 3:00 pm at the Dayton Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Dayton Community Hall.
