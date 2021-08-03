March 3, 1943-June 27, 2021
Sandra J. Hansen passed away on June 27, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Cheyenne, WY.
Sandra was born March 3, 1943, in Sheridan, WY. She went to Sheridan schools and graduated from Sheridan High school in 1961.
She continued her education at the University of Wyoming, graduating in 1965 with a nursing degree. She went back to college at the University of Northern Colorado, graduating with a master’s degree.
She spent most of her working career in Denver, Colorado, working for Kaiser Permanete. She was a diabetic specialist.
Sandy was preceded in death by her mother Ruby McNair, stepfather Gene McNair, father Robert Hansen, and her sister Cheryl Wilmesmeier McIntyre; grandparents W.D. and Macy Smith, and Erlese and Margaret Hansen.
She is survived by her son George Clark, daughter-in-law Chan Clark, grandchildren Sami Clark and Grace Clark, her sisters Melanie Hansen and Lori Hansen Patterson, stepbrother Jeff McNair, brother Bill Hansen, and sister-in-law Annette Hansen. A number of nieces and nephews also survive her.
She requested no services be held. Cremation has taken place and inurnment is in Sheridan, WY.
