August 10, 1953 – January 19, 2022
Sandra L. McDonald Smith, 68, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Community Medical Center surrounded by her sons and sister.
Sandy was born August 10, 1953 in Puyallup, Washington to the late Jack H. and Eleanor J. McDonald. Sandy was raised in Montana, attending school in Butte, Montana and graduating from Sentinel High School in Missoula. She went to work for her dad at Walman Optical working side by side with her father, she spent 25 years there before her retirement.
Sandy’s greatest joy in life came from spending time with her family. They loved their time at the Cabin in Trout Creek. She was a natural caregiver, raising two wonderful sons, Lucas and Andrew and following her mother’s death she transitioned her caregiver role to her father. She was always willing to do anything and everything that anybody may need. This care extended to all animals, she was an animal fanatic, donating and caring for many over the years. Getting out and walking her dogs was something that she looked forward to each day.
Many will remember her for her Christmas spirit. Decorating her house to celebrate the season, she was also very particular that it was all done just right. In addition to the decorations, she spent countless hours baking cookies to share with friends, neighbors, and her son’s workplaces, it was truly a gift that others enjoyed.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons Lucas and Andrew Smith of Missoula; her sister Marsha Pinder of Sheridan, Wyoming, her canine companion Hoss, a black lab who she just adopted; as well as many cousins, extended family and numerous friends.
Sandy was proceeded in death by her parents Jack and Eleanor and her brother Jack A. McDonald.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to The Western Montana Humane Society http://myhswm.org/donate/donate-through-salsa/ or Animeals https://www.animeals.com/donate-in-memory-of.