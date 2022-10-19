Sandra Lee Shaw, 84, Sheridan, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. A viewing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church followed by a rosary at 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Immediately following the service there will be a reception in the Parish Hall. Interment will take place following the reception at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.