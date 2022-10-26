August 23, 1938 – October 18, 2022
Sandra Lee Shaw passed away early Tuesday morning, October 18 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital after living with Crohn’s Disease for 47 years.
Sandra (Sandy) was born August 23, 1938, in Bismark, North Dakota to Albert and Christine (Hartze) Suchy. She grew up on a grain and cattle farm south of Mandan on the Missouri River She attended a one-room country school through eighth grade and graduated from Mandan High School in 1956. After high school, Sandy attended Dickinson State College attaining her teacher’s license. Her teaching career began in 1958 at Lodge Grass Elementary in Lodge Grass, Montana.
On June 19, 1961, she married Robert Shaw of Lodge Grass. Bob was called back to the Army in the fall of 1961 and was stationed at Fort Ord, California. Their first of three children, Scott, was born in California. The family returned to Lodge Grass in 1962 where their daughters, Rebecca and Lesa were born. Sandy stayed home to care for the family.
In 1978, Sandy began substitute teaching which led to a full-time teaching position at Lodge Grass Schools. Because Sandy had been away from the classroom for several years, she had to return to school. She worked at Lodge Grass Schools during the day and attended night schools in Billings, Montana, and Sheridan, Wyoming. She earned her BA from the University of Wyoming and then continued on to earn a Library Science Endorsement. She spent her remaining teaching years as the Lodge Grass Elementary school librarian until retiring in 2003. She and Bob moved to Sheridan, Wyoming in 2014.
Sandy had many interests. She loved working with and reading books. Sandy kept up with children's books by being a volunteer story time reader at Tongue River Library. She had a hunger for knowledge and learning. Sandy was constantly researching and studying. She and her husband enjoyed the mountains traveling new trails, watching wildlife and birds, collecting rocks and fossils, and picking berries. Sandy enjoyed gardening, preserving what she grew. She especially loved her flower gardens. Sandy had a strong faith. She was a Holy Name Catholic Church member serving on the Prayer Chain and Bereavement Committees. Bible Study at San Benito Monastery in Dayton, Wyoming was a special time for her. She enjoyed lunch with her friends. Sandy was also a cat lover and had many special cats through the years.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, brother Larry, and sister-in-law Debbie. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bob. Her children, Scott (Debra) Shaw of Gillette, Rebecca Shaw of Gillette, and Lesa (David) Hansen of Windsor, Colorado. Her five grandchildren, Robert and Larry Shaw, Shelby, Joseph, and Matthew Hansen. Her brother Keith Suchy of Mandan, ND, sister-in-law, Marilyn Suchy of Bismark, ND, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.