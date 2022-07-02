Sandy Elaine (Wiser) Marquis was born in Grangerville, ID in 1960. The majority of her youth was spent in Billings, MT, where she graduated from Billings West High School in 1978.
Following in her Dad’s footsteps, Sandy began her career with the USDA Forest Service after finishing high school. She retired from the Forest Service 37 years later as a GS-13. Sandy was proud to have attained this high rank without a college degree, instead climbing steadily through the ranks through hard work, dedication, and a willingness to relocate.
In 1989 Sandy married Dave Marquis in Vancouver, WA. They were at each other’s side until her death in Las Vegas, NV in 2021 after 32 wonderful years of marriage. 1995 brought the light of their lives into the world with the birth of their son Max.
Though she passed at the young age of 61, Sandy lived a full life. She was the hardworking breadwinner of the family, and a loving wife and mother. She was also an outstanding cook and baker, and loved cooking meals and baking desserts for her family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers whenever possible. Her favorite pastime, however, was traveling across the country with her husband Dave in their RV. They enjoyed countless miles of adventures together.
Sandy is survived by: her husband Dave and son Max; sister Laurie Carlin; nieces Lisa and Mandy Carlin, and Breanna Caras; nephews Cody and Dylan Gartner; cousins Joni Pelletier (who was more like another sister), Dave and Tom Susanj, Mike and Brad Wiser, Pam Johnson; and aunt Maureen Wiser.
Memorials may be made in Sandy’s name to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, July 8 2022, at Champion Funeral Home in Sheridan, WY at 11 am. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.