October 21, 1963 – January 18, 2022
Saundra Leigh Hinz, of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed away on January 18, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming.
Sandie was born in North Bend, Oregon to Ronald and Sharon Parrish on October 21, 1963. She graduated from North Bend High School. From her marriage to Richard James Siewell. They had three children: Brandon, Megan, and Mallory. Soon after she met the love of her life, Troy Hinz and they were married July 4th, 1993, In Lake Tahoe, California. Troy was in the United States Coast Guard stationed in North Bend, Oregon at the time she met him. She gained four bonus children, Heather, Matt, Thomas, and Brandy.
Sandie was an enrolled tribal member of the Coquille Indian Tribe of Coos Bay, Oregon. She worked for the tribe for five years and was instrumental in designing of the Tribes filing system. The tribe still uses it today.
Sandie worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs for 20 years. She held various positions from Sioux Falls, SD to Denver CO, to Sheridan WY, and back to Fort Meade, SD. Along the way she had met friends and touched many lives.
Sandie survived by her sons, Brandon Siewell (Tara) and Matt Lavin. Daughters Megan Ahlers (Ryan), Mallory Smith (Tyler) and Brandy Hinz. Her parents, Ron, and Sharon Parrish. Her siblings Rhonda Parrish, Matt and Lois Parrish and Steven and Kyla Parrish. And her twenty-two grandchildren. Ezri, Christopher, Vanessa, Ava, Kenzie, Audrey, Bently, Alexzander, Isaac, Ryleigh, Autumn, Samuel, Grayson, Rowan, Cullen, Creek, Brooklyn, Carson, Amelia, Emberly, Charlotte, and Skeeter. She preceded in death by her husband Troy Hinz, daughter Heather Unser, son Thomas Hinz, and other loved ones.
Visitation planned for Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 1 PM at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 at Valley View Cemetery in Keystone, SD.
The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Elkhorn Rehabilitation hospital in Casper, Wyoming.