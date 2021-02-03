October 13, 1960 - January 31, 2021
Scott Timothy Shafer, longtime Sheridan resident, passed away on January 31, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. Scott was born in Sheridan, WY to Brian and Betty (Burgess) Shafer on October 13, 1960. He graduated from Big Horn High School in 1979. Later that year he graduated from WyoTech. He married the love of his life, Bernadette (Vigil) Shafer on December 12, 1987. They had one son, George, on June 5, 1989. Scott worked in the tire industry most of his life. He enjoyed anything with a motor. His hobbies included gunsmithing and collecting sports memorabilia. Scott never met a stranger and loved to talk to anyone who would listen.
He is survived by his son George (Melissa) Shafer of Buffalo; one grandson, Henry; mother, Betty Shafer of Kalispell, MT; sister, Donna Phillips of Kalispell, MT; and many other family and friends.
He is proceeded in death by his father, Brian Shafer; wife, Bernadette Shafer; sister, Tina Sharkey; and in-laws Able and Josie Vigil.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.