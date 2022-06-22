February 22, 2001 – June 8, 2022
Seth Dean Rasmuson was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on February 22, 2001 to Curtis and Jennifer Rasmuson. He is the second child of five sons. Seth moved to Buffalo, Wyoming with his family in September of 2001. He loved spending time in the Bighorn Mountains fishing and hunting with his Dad, brothers, and dear friend Augie Wagner. He had a wonderful childhood surrounded by his four brothers and friends. He enjoyed playing baseball and hockey. Seth knew at a young age he wanted to serve his country as a U.S. Marine. He graduated from Buffalo High School a semester early and went to boot camp after his 18th birthday. Seth graduated from boot camp on June 7, 2019. He then went on to become a tiltrotor Crew Chief after another 15 months of training; including Survival, Evade, Resist, and Escape (SERE) training in Maine.
On May 18, 2020, Seth married the love of his life and childhood sweetheart, Avery Burtenshaw. Avery was Seth's rock during his military career; always supporting him, encouraging him, and being an incredible mother to their sweet son, Reed James Rasmuson, who was born in October of 2021. Seth's first duty station was at Camp Pendleton where he and Avery began their married lives together. He reported to the Purple Foxes, Marine Air Group 39 starting his career as an Osprey Crew Chief. He was deployed in April 2021 for six months to the Middle East, earning his combat wings while serving in Saudi Arabia and Djibouti. Seth and Avery had a little over a year left in the Marine Corps at the time of Seth's death before beginning their much-anticipated civilian life.
Seth is survived by his wife, Avery (Burtenshaw) Rasmuson; son, Reed Rasmuson; parents, Curtis and Jennifer (Whatley) Rasmuson; brothers, Blaine (Emma), Trevor, Ryan, and Cole Rasmuson; dearest friend Augie T. Wagner; nieces, Ava and Hazel Rasmuson; grandfathers, Dean Rasmuson and Loyd Whatley; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Marlene (Hansen) Rasmuson and Viola N. (Gilbert) Whatley.
Funeral services for Seth, 21-year-old Buffalo resident who lost his life while serving as an Osprey Crew Chief in the United States Marine Corps during a training exercise on the 8th of June near in the California, Arizona border, will be held Thursday June 30th at 2:00 p.m. at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Buffalo with Reverends Gerald Heineke and Rene Castillero officiating. Due to the size of the church the family would like to inform the public that a celebration of Seth’s life will be held in the park in Buffalo near the train engine immediately following the funeral service. Interment will be in the Little Dane Cemetery in St. Onge, South Dakota with military graveside rites to be held on Friday July 1st at 2:00 p.m. Donations in Seth’s memory may be made to the Seth Rasmuson Memorial, a fund set up for his son Reed’s education in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.