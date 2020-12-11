June 15, 1997 – Dec. 8, 2020
Shariah Lane Harper, 23 yrs old, passed away December 8 in a tragic car accident. She was born June 15, 1997 in Sheridan, Wyoming to Marcia Harper and Jim Duncan. She attended Beckton Elementary School continuing on to Sheridan High School, where she earned her diploma. She was an amazing student who was very active in music playing the flute, where she made it into the All-State band her junior year.
After graduation, Shariah went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Wyoming in 2018. She was an active member in Sheridan’s Project Graduation and Elk’s Youth Rodeo.
Shariah was known for having a tough exterior, but a quick smile, kind heart and infectious laugh. There was not an animal she met that she didn’t help and love; from kittens to horses, she adored them all. Anyone who knew Shariah, knew they could call her at any time, day or night, and she would help with whatever was asked.
Shariah enjoyed her job at Kirby Saloon (much to her mom’s dismay) and became close to many of the patrons, considering them close friends and family. As she got more acquainted with people from the Kirby Valley, she became a trusted hand on their ranches, which was something she was very proud of!
Shariah lived with all she had. She lived to spend time with her family and considered them as close friends, making cookies, cuddling her new niece and nephew, hanging out with her friends, and helping everyone around her with all she had. Upon Shariah’s insistence the entire family began a weekly tradition, called “Burger Night”, where every Wednesday night they all went to her grandparent’s house for burgers. There isn’t a person who met Shariah that won’t miss her beautiful, wild spirit.
Shariah is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Pam; great grandpa Walter Harper; and great grandpa Harold Krinning. She is survived by her mother Marcia Harper; father Jim Duncan; brother Stanton Harper; great grandma Arian Harper; great grandma Luella Krinning; grandpa Wayne Harper; aunts and uncles Tammy (Chad) Switzenberg, Mike (Carla) Harper, Deedee (Charlie) Ware, Sheila (Chris) Georgen, and Haley Harper; cousins Jade, Tyrell, Kyanna, Morgan, Griffen, Cole, and Avery.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home. Donations can be made to Second Chance Cat Rescue in Shariah’s name. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.