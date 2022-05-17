March 26, 1944 - April 18, 2022
Sharon Belgarde-Bare entered this life on March 26th, 1944 in Helena, Montana. She left it on April 18th, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona on a beautiful spring morning, while two of her children held her hand and told her how loved she was, and still is, and always will be. She worked at Thunderchild Treatment Center where she helped many Native American people overcome their addictions. And she worked at the Salvation Army thrift store, where she made many friends. After retirement she found a new purpose as an artist. She has left a piece of her beautiful spirit in every one of her paintings. She was also a proud member and elder of the Little Shell Chippewa Indian Tribe.
Although she had flaws, our wrecked hearts tell us that they were of little consequence. We Love her so!
She is survived by her children, Jack Nemitz (Anita) of Colorado, Dennis Nemitz (Lynnette) of Billings MT, Ronna Nemitz (Roni) of Mesa AZ, Kevin Bare (Cathy) of Sheridan, and Lori Bare (Trina) of Washington. Grandchildren Marissa, Keriann, Samantha, Lyndon, Joseph, and Jacob. And great grandchildren Josiah, Ezekiel, Hudson, and Rhett. Also her sister Jaylynn Rogers of Sheridan, brother Frank Belgarde Jr. of Helena, and sister Anita Cameron of Idaho. Her husband Walter Bare, along with her parents and brother preceded her in death.
A memorial picnic will be held in her honor at Kendrick Park in Sheridan on June 4th at 11 am. Lunch will be provided. Please bring your families, lawn chairs and ice cream money. Memorial donations can be made to Oakwood Creative Care in Mesa, Arizona https://www.oakwoodcreativecare.org/donate/.
Our world was better with her in it! It now feels so much emptier without her here. We love you Mom!