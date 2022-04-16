January 3, 1957 – April 13, 2022
Sharon Lawrence was born on January 3, 1957 in Buffalo, NY to Janet Carnahan and Joe Will. She was married to her husband Allen Lawrence for 42 years. Sharon passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at her home in Sheridan, WY.
She left behind her husband and 2 sons, Lloyd Nolan, Jr of Buffalo, NY and Dennis Failey of Sheridan. She was preceded in death by her daughter Andrea Lawrence Dygon. No memorial service will be held as she wished to be cremated. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.