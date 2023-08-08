February 17, 1959 - July 28, 2023
Sharon Lee Ostlie (Hankins) passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 28, 2023, at her home.
Sharon was born to Willa (Lindsey) and Howard “Hank” Hankins on February 17, 1959. She was the fourth of five daughters. Being the fourth daughter, made Sharon a bit of a wild child. Often, she could be found in her bedroom late at night listening to Black Sabbath or Deep Purple at volumes her sisters detested. There are stories of her locking her sister out of her bedroom and sneaking out the window and across the roof to meet her friends.
Sharon graduated from Sheridan High School in May of 1977 and one year later she married Andrew “Andy” Gay on May 20, 1978. Adventures up the mountain and to Tongue River Reservoir with Andy’s son Andy Jr. filled their first years of marriage. Becoming a step-mom at such a young age proved that motherhood suited her well. In 1982, Andy and Sharon welcomed their first son Bryan and in 1985, son Tyler finished off the crew. A boy mom through and through, she protected her three boys to the ends of the earth, often covering their mistakes as her own. She was so proud of her sons and everything they have accomplished in their lives.
As a lifelong resident of Sheridan, many people know she spent her career in the banking industry. For over 30 years she was a trusted mortgage lender, earning many accolades throughout her career. She enjoyed her work and everything it provided for her family.
On September 15, 2010, she married Jeff Ostlie. Together they spent time enjoying the outdoors; camping, riding four wheelers and time with family.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and sister Linda Ralston (Jerry). She is survived by her husband, Jeff; sons, Andy (Stephenie) of Rapid City, SD; Bryan (Tonya) of Laramie, WY; Tyler of Sheridan, WY; sisters Mary (Rich) Moore of Sheridan, WY; Dixie (Chuck) Green of Sheridan, WY; Sherrie (Jim) Harries of Portland, OR; grandsons Riley and Ryan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on August 12, 2023, at 2 pm at the home of Chuck and Dixie Green, 67 Indian Paintbrush Rd., Sheridan, WY 82801. Condolences can be mailed to 67 Indian Paintbrush Rd., Sheridan, WY 82801 in c/o Dixie Green. In lieu of flowers and for her love of animals, donations can be made to the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter.
