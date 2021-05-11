May 3, 1947 - May 7, 2021
Sharon Marie Legarreta, a ferociously passionate, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend left this world far too soon at Sheridan Memorial Hospital on May 7th, 2021, just days after her 74th birthday.
Born to John and Margaret (Bryce) Stoler on May 3rd, 1947 in Miles City, MT, Sharon graduated from high school. A new adventure in Wyoming led her to meet her husband, Teodoro (Ted) Legarreta. They were married in 1976 and had two daughters.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Ted, her daughters Margaret (Nicole) and Marie Legarreta of Sheridan, and her precious twin grandsons Emmett and Bryce who were her whole world. Sharon is also survived by her cherished sisters Barbara Seibert of Miles City, MT and Linda (Chris) Uffelman of Hardin, MT and by nephews and nieces, cousins, and friends. She was especially close to her niece Jennifer (Kevin) Deibele of Billings, MT and a “honorary son” Jason Sternhagen of Denver, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Glenys, brother-in-law Jim Seibert, and recently her beloved brother John.
Anyone who knew Sharon, knew that she never did anything halfway. She was intensely passionate about her family and could never spend enough time with those she held close. There is no truer definition of unconditional love than to have received the gift of love from Sharon. Her holiday celebrations were abundant, just like the snacks in her well-stocked pantry. She always found uniquely perfect gifts that are still adored to this day, such as peppermint pigs for New Years, black licorice coal at Christmas, and beautiful sugar eggs at Easter. She loved traveling, all animals, trivia and learning (she was a walking encyclopedia), and she was an expert cook and gardener. She delighted us with cookies, candies, and home-cooked meals. Her delicacies were only rivaled by her beautiful gardens filled with an abundance of life and color.
No stranger to hard work, she began her working career while still in high school. While she worked at a hotel, dry cleaner, hospital, Wal-Mart, and assisted at the Glenrock Independent, she spent the majority of her life serving people beverages, friendship, and wisdom behind a bar. It was her time at the Shoreliner in Glenrock where she found a life goal of owning her own establishment. In 1995, Sharon and her family moved to Story, Wyoming where she became proprietor of The Tunnel Inn. Sharon resided in Story until late 2020, and then moved into Sheridan; however, a piece of her heart remained in Story with her flowers and her creek. Story was her “own personal piece of heaven”.
Services are scheduled for 11 am on May 15th, 2021 at Kane Funeral Home - 689 Meridian Street in Sheridan Wyoming. A reception will follow to honor the life of an extraordinary woman. Please bring your fondest memories to share!
I love you everyday, and now I will miss you every day – Mitch Albom
