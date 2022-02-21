December 8, 1941 – February 9, 2022
Sharron Kay Kelsey-Ostler, age 80, left us peacefully on February 9, 2022 in Sheridan, Wyoming.
She was born December 8, 1941 in Lovell, Wyoming to Jay and Pearl (Cummings) Kelsey. She graduated from Byron High School in Byron, Wyoming. After graduation she attended Cosmetology (Beauty School) in Billings, Montana. A few years later she married Ronald Ostler in Lovell on January 27, 1965. From their marriage they had four children; Marie, Kirby, Kirwin and Rochelle.
For many years she was the loving and devoted mother of the family tending to her kids. Once they grew older she pursued her passion of cooking, she truly enjoyed sharing her love of food with all that knew her. You would not leave either her home or the restaurant with an empty stomach. Her cinnamon rolls were amazing!
Sharron had a heart of gold, she was definitely one of the kindest souls you would ever cross paths with.
Sharron (Grandma O) loved her family immensely. She always enjoyed family get-togethers and holidays with everyone. In her youthful years she spent hours riding her horses on the Pryor Mountains, Dryhead and homestead on Crooked Creek. She was an animal lover but preferred horses before all others. She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, gardening and any opportunity to go sight seeing.
Sharron is survived by her sister Linda Kelsey, her four children; Marie Ostler, Kirby (Marta) Ostler, Kirwin Ostler and Rochelle (Jim) Koltiska. Her grandchildren; Jerica Ostler, Lucas and Isaac Anderson, Adaline, Elana, Ian, Garrett and Wyatt Ostler, Kolby, Kami and Kyler Ostler, Kya Ohmstede, Casey and Zach Koltiska. Plus 5 great grandkids; Kaitlyn, Tate, Bode, Kadence and Karsen. Dear family that she also held close to her heart were; Brandy Tippetts and family and Rachael Dygon and family. All of whom she loved and touched deeply. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings; Don Kelsey, Patricia Marchant, Bob Kelsey and James Kelsey.
Services will be held at the Lovell Cemetery followed by a celebration of life at 10:00am on Sunday, July 3, 2022 in Lovell, Wyoming.
Private family services to be held at a later date in Lovell, Wyoming. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Sharron to Green House Living for Sheridan, 2311 Shirley Cove, Sheridan, WY 82801
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.