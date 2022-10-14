Shawn Ray Becklund born November 5, 1999, has gone to rest with our Lord on October 11, 2022
Shawn is the first born and only son of Leonard Ray Becklund and Loralie Paul, Shawn brought joy, love and adventure to his parent’s lives.
Shawn was fortunate to be the big brother to four younger sisters, Ashley Donna Becklund, Lillian LaRae Becklund, Clara Marie Becklund and Emma Rose Becklund. Shawn was the greatest big brother and he loved his baby sisters unconditionally, as they meant the world to him.
Shawn enjoyed doing anything and everything outdoors; camping, fishing, hiking, bonfires and being under the stars. Spending time with his family and friends, telling jokes with his off the wall snappy comebacks while making funny faces all while having a high level of energy.
Shawn grew up in both Arizona and Wyoming and had several close friends and family in both states.
While in Arizona Shawn met the love of his life who became his fiancé, Valorie Lynn Needham, they enjoyed doing everything together.
On February 15, 2020, Shawn became a father to his one and only son, Ryder Ray Becklund. Ryder was Shawn’s moon and stars; Ryder brought the light into his father’s eyes and was a blessing to his parents.
Shawn is survived by his parents, Leonard Ray Becklund and Loralie Paul, siblings Ashley, Lillian, Clara and Emma Becklund. Fiancé Valorie Lynn Needham and son Ryder Ray Becklund. Maternal grandmother Sylvia Whiting and numerous paternal and maternal, aunts, uncles, cousins and loved ones in several states.
Preceded in death:
Paternal: Great Grandparents William and Evelyn Wilkes, Great Grandparents Walter and Hilda Becklund, Grandparents Raymond and Donna Becklund, Uncle James Lee Patterson and Cousin Nichole Kaye Patterson.
Maternal: Great Grandparents Bill and Margie Whiting and Grandfather Joseph Richard
A viewing will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Kane Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life to follow. Immediately following the service there will be a reception in the Kane Reception Hall.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.