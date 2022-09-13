May 23, 1959 – August 26, 2022
Shelia Irene Ross (Beane) was born May 23, 1959, in Spearfish, SD, to parents Doris Millis and Arthur Beane.
She grew up predominantly in Sheridan, WY, where she attended Taylor Elementary School, Central Junior High School, and Sheridan High School.
On September 21, 1976, in Sheridan, WY, she welcomed her first and only child, Christie Irene, into the world. Her daughter was her pride and joy. A few years down the road, Shelia met Robert “Bob” Ross, whom she later married. He was a soldier in the U.S. Army, so she spent many years as a military wife living in various places such as Colorado Springs, Colorado, Virginia, and Germany to name a few. However, Sheridan was always home, and Colorado Springs became her home away from home. During her years in Colorado, Shelia had a black lab named Tasha, who was her favorite pet of all time.
As the years went on, Shelia and Bob later divorced, and she moved back to Sheridan where she lived out the rest of her life. Throughout the years, she was blessed with three grandchildren and one great grandchild who all meant the world to her. She loved to cook, especially dodos (Indian fry bread) and to spend time with her family whenever she could. Even when times were tough, she always had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. Some of her favorites in life were the color purple, Scooby Doo, Janis Joplin, Rod Stewart, oldies and country music, Smokey and the Bandit, Pecan Sandies, and of course her coffee and cigarettes. Shelia was very proud of her Native American heritage and loved to collect trinkets and jewelry. Her family finds comfort in knowing she is at peace now and she was met in heaven by several guardian angels.
Shelia was preceded in death by both parents, her brother Arthur “Beaner” Beane Jr, her daughter Christie Creech, and various friends and pets throughout the years.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Brittny Ross, Bobbi Creech, Brady Creech, and great granddaughter Aura Creech all of Sheridan, WY. As well as her siblings Linda Green, Darla Pehringer, and Shawn Sayer, her nephews Cody Green, Jarrod Green, and JW Sayer, and niece Sarah Pehringer and her son Jax. Shelia also leaves behind her trusty companion, Leland, her senior cat.
