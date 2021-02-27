July 30, 1943 - February 13, 2021
Sherman Pierre Bordarrampe was born in Buffalo, Wyoming. Of proud Basque heritage, and proud to be American, Sherman’s family worked and owned a thriving sheep ranch just south east of the city of Buffalo and also had a home in town. Sherman spent his summers in the Big Horn Mountains at the family’s mountain sheep camp.
He attended Johnson County High School where he excelled in sports, notably track & field and basketball, earning many awards. After high school and a brief time at the University of Wyoming, Sherman enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in California. He was part of an Air Missile Support Group and a Vietnam Veteran. Nicknamed by his fellow servicemen, he would thereafter become affectionately known as “Bo” by many friends, family, and coworkers. Honorably discharged, Sherman went to work for General Electric Co. in Sacremento, California.
In the 1970’s Sherman moved to Whatcom County Washington where he was employed by Intalco Alluminum (Alcoa), working his way up to the position of Electrical Maintenance Specialist. He met and married his wife Candace at Assumption Catholic Church in Bellingham, WA. in 1988. Together they made their family home in Ferndale, with children George, Julie, Erick and Scott. Sherman (Bo) retired from Intalco Alluminum (Alcoa) in the year 2000 after 30 years with the company.
Sherman and Candace then moved to Buffalo, Wyoming to care for Sherman’s mother, Florence Bordarrampe, until her passing. While there, Sherman also enjoyed helping out at the local YMCA.
In 2012 Sherman and Candace moved back to Washington state, living a few years in Ellensburg, WA., and then more recently moving to Lynden, WA.
Sherman especially enjoyed home and family, classic cars and trucks, etc, vintage toys and helping others.
He was a gentleman, a patriot, a proud, strong, man of honor and decency, always with a positive attitude. He took great pride in everything he did.
Sherman was preceded in death by his brother Albert, his Daddy Pete, his Mommy Florence, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Sherman is survived by his loving wife Candace Bordarrampe, beloved children George, Julie, Erick and Scott, Grandsons Derek and Hugh, granddaughter Charley, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, brother and sister in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends in Washington, Arizona, Wyoming, Nevada, California, Montana, Idaho, and New Mexico.
God Rest his Beautiful Soul
Peace Be With You My Sweet
Love Always and Forever.
Due to restrictions, services will be private. Honor him by doing a good deed in his name. Please share memories at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.