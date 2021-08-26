February 24, 1937 - August 23, 2021
Sherri passed away peacefully Monday August 23, 2021, in Sheridan, Wyoming. She was born in Arnold, Nebraska February 24, 1937, to Henrietta (Tiny) & Bill Dailey.
She moved to North Platte, Nebraska as a young adult & worked in the local saloons & restaurants. Sherri loved fun, working hard & telling hilarious stories.
In 1971 Sherri purchased the Hyannis Hotel, bar and cafe, where she moved with her children Ricky & Glenda, great friend Velma & Aunt Doris McKillop, & began a glorious new adventure in the sand hills of Nebraska. Sherri loved the hospitality industry - working with folks, cooking great food & providing great service.
Sherri married Jim Wheelock in 1972 - and they lived at the ranch until 2003. She enjoyed brandings, rodeos & catering food - where she specialized in the best prime rib in the County. Jim had several children adding to the mix. Thanksgiving celebrations were the best - Jim hosted competitive shooting matches & Sherri cooked & entertained. One of Sherri’s greatest joys was secretarying rodeos for many years for the National Old Timer’s Rodeo Association. Sherri was a strong, hardworking, independent woman.
Sherri moved to Sheridan, Wyoming in 2003. Where she met her next door neighbor - sweet young Taytum Stookey, who was then just a baby. They became great friends & She became known as Grandma Sherri. They had a very special bond. We are requesting in lieu of flowers that donations be made to a scholarship fund for Taytum, In care of Glenda Jellis, Box 4064, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801.
Sherri was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Dee Wheelock, brother Archie Dailey, and adopted son Truman Jefferson.
She is survived by her daughter, Glenda Jellis, & “greatest son-in-law in the world” James “Butch” Jellis, of Sheridan, Wyoming, Granddaughter Kari Jellis Bednar, husband Frank & 4 children of Florence, KY; grandson Cody Jellis & Daughter Lainey of Ocala, FL. Granddaughter Kayla Archibald & her 4 outstanding children of Logan, Iowa; life-long best friend since 6th grade, Twila Miller of North Platte, Nebraska; her very special friend & “granddaughter”Taytum Stookey of Sheridan; nephews & niece Doug Dailey & wife Lourdes of San Diego, Lindie Gunther & husband Bud of Benton City, WA, Craig Dailey & Tammy of Waxahachie, TX, Jeff Daily & Laurie of Tacoma, WA, Kurt Dailey of Renton, WA & Bert Dailey & Kim of Ada, OK. And the wonderful Wheelock kids - Lance & Delaina with their son Landon of Davis, Oklahoma, Christee Teahon of Aurora, NE, & Londa Wheelock of Hot Springs, SD. She is also survived by Adopted granddaughter Tasha Iron, husband Shann & three children of Lodge Grass, Montana. And many friends & extended family in Hyannis, NE. Sherri loved you all.
Graveside services to honor Sherri Wheelock will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm, at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery with Reverend Kevin Jones.
