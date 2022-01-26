June 12, 1943 – January 13, 2022
Shirley Ann Johnson of Sheridan died Thursday, January 13th at her home in Sheridan. She was born on June 12th, 1943 to Edward Barbula and Theresa Marie Barbula (Emma Terez Gazdik) in the old Sheridan Hospital.
Growing up Shirley would help run her father’s business, Bruno’s NightClub in Acme, Wyoming where she met her husband Ole Frederick Johnson Jr. They got married on January 12th, 1963 in Ranchester, Wyoming.
Shirley was a homemaker and looked after their three children Curtiss, Lennie, and Crystal. Her husband Ole passed away on December 11th, 2003. After his passing she took over growing the garden and taking care of the yard of which she came to love.
She always loved to decorate the inside of the house for the holidays and loved to collect various figurines and Avon bottles. She is survived by her children, her brother John Barbula who still resides in Acme, Wyoming, and eight grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Champion Funeral Home. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.