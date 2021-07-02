October 7, 1934 – June 29, 2021
Shirley Weber passed away June 29, 2021 aged 86 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.
Shirley Ann McLane Weber was born on October 7, 1934 at her home in Worland, Wyoming. She was the daughter of Verne Loyal McLane and Mary Irene Clark, Shirley joined two sisters, Dorothy and Thelma and one brother Richard.
Shirley graduated from Worland High School in 1952, she was a member of the choir, glee and pep clubs, and a makeup artist for the theater club.
On July 11, 1957, Shirley was united in marriage to Clarence William Weber at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Billings, Montana.
Shirley worked for many years before her retirement. She worked for Mountain Bell as a telephone operator in Yellowstone and in the various places she lived. She also worked for Mode-O-Day, the Golden Hanger and Dykhorst Vacuum.
In 1967, Shirley and family moved to Sheridan, Wyoming where she made her home until her death.
Shirley was a member of T.O.P.S for 30+ years. She was also an avid bowler, bowling for nearly 50 years, Shirley was a member of the Sheridan newcomers club when she first moved to Sheridan, a member of Daughters of the Nile and Eastern Star in Hulette and Sheridan.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Clarence Weber, daughter, Mary Kay Weber, parents, Verne and Mary Clark Mclane, sisters, Dorothy McLane Tiedemann, Thelma McLane Lungren, and a brother, Richard McLane.
Recently through Ancestry DNA, Shirley discovered she had a half sister, Lydia Proctor, who also preceded her in death earlier this year.
Surviving Shirley are her children Sandra (Johan) Dykhorst and Larry (Tammie) Weber, both of Sheridan, Grandchildren, Autumn (Dustin) DeNovellis, Mary (Justin) Drake, Lance (Meredith) Weber, Thomas Dykhorst and Michael Dykhorst and his partner Steven Loranger, Great-Grandchildren, Cameron Weight, Sharon Weight, Kaytlin Bogdanovic, Sladan Bogdanovic and Aden Drake, Great Great-Grandchild, Chancellor Ramirez. Shirley is also survived by Nieces, Kristi (Berton) Agee, Kathy (Brian) Blane, Tia (Rory) Mallo, Nephews, Terry (Reba) McLane, Tracy (Lisa) McLane, and Alan Weber, also her sister-in-law Ann Weber.
Shirley requested no services. Cremation has taken place. The family will spread Shirley’s ashes along with her husband Clarence on the mountain this summer.
Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Champion Funeral Home 244 S. Brooks St., Sheridan, WY 82801. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Shirley’s name to the American Kidney Fund: American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852