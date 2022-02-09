October 6, 1946 - February 6, 2022
Shirley Doris Kimmel, 75, of Sheridan, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming.
Shirley was born on October 6, 1946, to James Wisdom and Mary Inez (Huston) Carl in Mineral Wells, Texas. She worked as a carhop in go-go boots, won Peanut Bowl queen in Desdemona, Texas, and graduated in 1965 in Millsap, Texas. While working at a dry cleaner in Killeen, Texas, she folded laundry for the soldiers, it was there that she stapled Bill’s underwear together to get his attention, she thought “Billy Norman Kimmel” was cute and it worked! They were married on September 28, 1968, in Mineral Wells, Texas. After the service, they moved to Sheridan, Wyoming where they raised their four children.
Shirley worked at Sheridan Memorial Hospital for twenty-five years, and she also received the Employee of the Year Award. Her children gave her an award for the orneriest mother. She was a mother, wife, and grandmother of Veterans and supported them all. Shirley loved to dance, travel, the mountains, fishing and spending time with her kids and grandkids.
Shirley is survived by her companion and dear friend, James Mazur, children; April (Rob) McPike of Casper, Wyoming, Melody (Kevin) Kraft of Casper, Wyoming, Mary (Carl) Geertz of Sheridan, Wyoming, BJ (Misty) Kimmel of Sheridan, Wyoming. Her grandchildren; Rachel Cook, Allison McPike, Mitch McPike, Nathan Garland, Triston (Mylia) Garland, Kyler Garland, Chloe Kraft, Breanna Anderson, Austin Geertz, Carl Geertz, Jayden Geertz, Bailey Kimmel, Adam Kimmel, Payson Larsen, Remi Larsen. Also, her great grandchildren; Phoenix Logston, Masin Kraft, Zoey Jones, Samuel Garland, Carter Anderson, Xander Anderson. Jenson Larson. Her brothers; Ronny (Debbie) Carl of Jessieville, Arkansas, Jerry Carl of Greeley, Colorado, Rocky Carl of Greeley, Colorado, her sister; Lavon Heidi of Sheridan, Wyoming, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Billy Norman Kimmel, and her brother, Ricky Carl.
Shirley will be missed by all!
A Celebration of Life will be at 1:30 P.M., Friday, February 11, 2022, at Bethesda Worship Center with Pastor Scott Lee officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.
Memorials to honor Shirley can be made to: MD Anderson Cancer, Refer to Website Center, “Leukemia Research.”
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.