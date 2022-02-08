Shirley Doris Kimmel, 75, of Sheridan, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Bethesda Worship Center with Pastor Scott Lee officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.
Memorials to honor Shirley can be made to: MD Anderson Cancer, Refer to Website Center, “Leukemia Research.”
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.