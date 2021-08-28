March 6, 1939 - August 24, 2021
Peacefully, and surrounded by family, Shirley E. Schilling, gained her angel’s wings and joined her Savior, her husband, and her son on August 24, 2021.
Shirley was born to Gerald and Helen Slater on March 6, 1939, in Sheridan, WY. She was later joined by her sister, Judy. She grew up in Sheridan, WY, and maintained various clerical jobs in Cody, Billings, and Rapid City, where she met the love of her life, Albert (Dick) Schilling in 1957. They were married on June 27, 1959. Together, they moved to Billings, Montana, where they welcomed their first child, Byron. Shortly after Byron was born, they moved back to the Sheridan area, where they lived and worked at The Ranch at Ucross, and welcomed daughter Kris.
They moved back to Sheridan for a short period before settling permanently in Casper in 1970. In 1974, daughter Kimberly was welcomed to the family. Shirley worked for U.S. Welding Supply, taught children at Riverview Baptist School, and finally, worked at the University of Wyoming Family Practice.
Shirley’s pride and joy was traveling with her 3 grandchildren and exploring places they had never seen. The family expanded to include her 8 great-grandchildren whom she adored and loved attending their various activities. She also dearly loved her dachshunds. Shirley loved her Lord and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She is survived by daughters, Kris (Steve) Olsen, Kimberly (Shane) Sullivan, granddaughters, Charissa (Kevin) Pownell, Courtney McMahan, Jerra Sullivan, great-grandchildren, Koltyn, Aunya, Kyla, Kylinn, Paige, Sofie, Kespyn, Gemma, sister, Judy Engle, and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, son, Byron, and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family or Calvary Baptist Church for her great-grandkids’ camp fund.
Memorial services will be held on September 4, 2021, at 11:00am at Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 South Conwell, Casper, Wyoming.